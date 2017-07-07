NJ Transit service back to normal after train derailment

New Jersey Transit says trains are operating on or close to schedule after an earlier train derailment at Penn Station.

NJ Transit says one of its trains was involved in a “minor,” slow-speed derailment at the nation’s busiest train station around 9 p.m. Thursday.

About 180 passengers and crew members were on board. No injuries were reported.

NJ Transit says it’s working with Amtrak, which owns and operates the station, to determine the cause of the derailment.

It comes days before a massive repair project is slated to begin at Penn Station, which has been plagued by derailments, power failures and signal problems.

Gov. Chris Christie says he’s calling for a full investigation into all potential causes of the derailment.