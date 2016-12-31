No. 1 Alabama Whips Washington To Advance To College Football Championship

The No. 1 ranked and undefeated Alabama Crimson Tide beat the No. 4 Washington Huskies 24-7 in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Saturday, earning a berth in college football’s championship game on Jan. 9. Alabama, seeking its second straight title, will play the winner of the matchup between No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Clemson in Saturday night’s other semifinal playoff game being played at the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Ariz. Alabama, 14-0 this season, has not lost since falling to Mississippi on Sept. 19, 2015, running its winning streak to 26 games. Alabama coach Nick Saban is looking to add a fifth national title to his Alabama resume and his sixth overall (he won in 2003 as head coach of LSU).

