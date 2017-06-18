No. 1 Porsche hits trouble from lead with less than 4 hours to go

In the latest twist in the battle to win this year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans, the No. 1 Porsche 919 Hybrid has slowed after losing oil pressure with just under four hours to go, putting its 13-lap lead at risk.

Following the demise of Toyota with its trio of mechanical setbacks through the night, Porsche was in firm control of the race following sunrise at the Circuit de la Sarthe, with the No. 1 car running 13 laps ahead of the field.

As Porsche’s last bullet in the gun following the earlier issues for the No. 2 car, drivers Andre Lotterer, Nick Tandy and Neel Jani were lapping at a conservative pace in a bid to prevent any late mechanical issues.

Their efforts look to have been in vain, though, with Lotterer reporting a loss of oil pressure that caused him to slow 10 minutes into the fourth hour.

Lotterer had a 13-lap lead at the time over the lead LMP2 car, the No. 38 Jackie Chan DC Racing Oreca 07 Gibson, but started to slow at the Dunlop Curves, leaving the German with the majority of the lap to complete if he wanted to get back to the pits.

Lotterer already stopped once in order to complete a power cycle, and at the time of writing was still making his way along the Mulsanne Straight at a crawl.

The No. 1 Porsche’s issue means that all six LMP1 runners in Le Mans have encountered a mechanical issue of some sort.

If Lotterer is unable to get the car back to the pits, the No. 2 Porsche – which spent an hour in the pits on Saturday night after a hybrid issue – could be the German marque’s only chance of victory. It currently runs fifth, two laps behind Oliver Jarvis in the No. 38 Oreca.