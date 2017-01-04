NEW YORK (AP) Freshman 7-footer Justin Patton scored a season-high 25 points and grabbed nine rebounds as No. 10 Creighton bounced back from its first loss of the season with an 85-72 victory over St. John’s on Wednesday night, snapping the Red Storm’s three-game winning streak.

The Bluejays (14-1, 2-1 Big East) lost to No. 1 Villanova on New Year’s Eve, ending their 13-game winning streak – the school’s longest since 1942-43.

Patton led Creighton’s huge advantage over St. John’s in points in the paint, 52-24.

During one sequence, Patton scored on two layups, blocked a shot and then hit a 3-pointer that gave the Bluejays a 42-24 lead with 51 seconds left in the first half. Creighton scored the first six points of the second to take a 50-26 lead, its biggest of the game.

Marcus LoVett had 23 points to lead the Red Storm (8-8, 2-1), who finally got their offense going but got no closer than 63-55.

Maurice Watson Jr. scored 19 points for Creighton, and Marcus Foster added 15.

The best individual job of defense on the Creighton side came from Khryi Thomas, who did a good job shutting down freshman star Shamorie Ponds early.

Ponds averaged almost 21 points on 50 percent shooting in the three-game winning streak. With Thomas all over him on the defensive end, Ponds was able to score 17 points on 6-for-13 shooting.

BIG PICTURE

Creighton: Coming into this game, Creighton had trailed for a total of 83:17 out of 560 minutes. The loss to Villanova marked the only time this season the Bluejays trailed in the final 3 minutes of a game and only the second time they trailed in the final 8 minutes. … Watson entered leading the nation with 9.1 assists per game. He had five Wednesday. … Creighton’s name appears a lot in the national statistics. The Bluejays are ninth in scoring (88.4), second in field goal percentage (53.7) and second in 3-point shooting (43.0).

St. John’s: The last time St. John’s beat a Top 10 team in Carnesecca Arena (then Alumni Hall) was Dec. 9, 1975, defeating No. 7 Tennessee, which featured Bernard King and Ernie Grunfeld. … Federico Mussini returned to the team after missing three games with an injury. He finished with five points. … Ponds was Big East freshman of the week for the third time in the last four weeks. He had 26 points in the upset of then-No. 13 Butler.

UP NEXT

Creighton: The Bluejays are at Providence on Saturday and then head home to host No. 18 Butler.

St. John’s: The Red Storm head back on the road to face No. 16 Xavier on Saturday and are at Georgetown on Monday.