No. 11 Oregon St women beat Oregon for 12th straight time

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) Sydney Wiese scored 12 points, including a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 1:36 to play, and Katie McWilliams made a key steal in the final seconds as No. 11 Oregon State beat Oregon 43-40 on Friday night to win its 12th straight over the Ducks and fourth in a row overall.

Wiese made four of Oregon State’s five 3-pointers. Kolbie Orum, Gabriella Hanson and Breanna Brown had nine points apiece for the Beavers (19-2, 8-1 Pac-12).

Maite Cazorla scored four points during an 8-0 run that put Oregon (14-7, 4-5) up one with 2:47 to play. Marie Gulich made one of two free throws to end Oregon State’s scoring drought of 4:19 and make it 37-all 27 seconds later.

After the Beavers got a stop on the other end, Wiese hit a 3 from the corner and then made a steal before a layup by Brown made it 42-37 with 51 seconds left.

Lexie Bando answered with a 3-pointer eight seconds later but, after Brown missed a jumper, McWilliams stole the ball from Cazorla and then hit one of two free throws to cap the scoring.

Sabrina Ionescu had 14 points, Cazorla scored 12 and Ruthy Hebard grabbed 11 rebounds for the Ducks.

Oregon State shot just 18.5 percent (5 of 27) and scored 13 points before the break – its lowest-scoring half this season. The Beavers had only five points in the second quarter.