No 1st-round draft pick for Wizards for 2nd year in a row

WASHINGTON (AP) For the second year in a row, the Washington Wizards did not make a first-round pick in the NBA draft.

And for the second year in a row, the Wizards entered the draft without any selection at all.

Until last year, the franchise had never sat out the proceedings entirely.

Washington went into Thursday night’s draft having traded away both of its picks.

The team sent its first-round choice, which wound up being No. 22, to the Brooklyn Nets at the trade deadline in a swap that sent Bojan Bogdanovic to the Wizards. Washington’s second-round pick, the 52nd overall, was traded Wednesday night to the New Orleans Pelicans for backup guard Tim Frazier.

—

More AP NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball