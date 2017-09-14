View GalleryGallery:

While Tulane’s quarterback situation is a bit cloudy entering the weekend, Oklahoma’s situation at the position is very clear.

“There are a lot of things they do well,” Fritz said of the Sooners. “They’ve got the No. 1 player in college football (quarterback Baker Mayfield), a really strong defense, are really big up front and physical, they can lock you down and play press coverage and they have a great return game.”

Mayfield has thrown for 715 yards and six touchdowns with no interceptions through two games.

Mayfield’s performance against Ohio State came without his favorite target — tight end Mark Andrews — for three quarters.

Andrews, Sooners coach Lincoln Riley said early in the week, is likely available against Tulane though there’s a chance the Sooners could hold him back for another week.

Fritz compared Mayfield to a quarterback who threw for 693 yards and six touchdowns against his teams in two games a few years ago.

“When I was at Sam Houston, we played Texas A&M a couple times with Johnny Manziel,” Fritz said. “He’s that kind of player. He’s got great feet and vision, runs the ball well, gets down when he needs to, makes great decisions.”

Tulane’s players plan on enjoying the challenge of facing not only Mayfield but the Sooners’ veteran offensive line, which includes probably high draft pick Orlando Brown at left tackle.

“It’s going to be tons of fun,” Green Wave defensive tackle Sean Wilson said. “As soon as Navy was over, we’ve moved on. This will be a good game for us because a lot of our guys want to play in the NFL. If you want to go to the NFL, this game is going to show what you can do.”