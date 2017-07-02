WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The No. 2 Prototype of Scott Sharp collides with Boris Said and slams hard into the outside wall.

More Motor Videos No. 2 Prototype Taken Out While Leading | Watkins Glen 2017 Jack Beckman Wins Funny Car Final at Norwalk | 2017 NHRA DRAG RACING Steve Torrence Wins Top Fuel Final at Norwalk | 2017 NHRA DRAG RACING LE Tonglet Wins Pro Stock Motorcycle Final at Norwalk | 2017 NHRA DRAG RACING Bo Butner Wins Pro Stock Final at Norwalk | 2017 NHRA DRAG RACING Ron Capps Wins Funny Car Final at Bristol | 2017 NHRA DRAG RACING More Motor Videos »