No. 21 Maryland beats Ohio State 86-77 to end 2-game skid

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) Anthony Cowan scored 19 points, fellow freshman Kevin Huerter added 18 and No. 21 Maryland beat Ohio State 86-77 on Saturday to end its first losing streak of the season.

Jaylen Brantley scored 11 points for the Terrapins, who bolted to a 9-0 lead and never trailed in completing a season sweep of the Buckeyes. The victory enabled Maryland (21-4, 9-3 Big Ten) to avoid its first three-game skid since 2012.

After defeating Ohio State on Jan. 31, Maryland lost to Purdue and Penn State to fall from first to third in the conference standings.

Marc Loving led the Buckeyes (15-11, 5-8) with 24 points and Jae-Sean Tate had 20. It was only the 10th time in 13 seasons under coach Thad Matta that Ohio State has been swept in the regular season by a Big Ten foe.

The Buckeyes trailed by 16 in the first half and 70-58 with 8 minutes left before cutting the gap to 77-72. Then, with the shot clock about to expire, Huerter launched a lengthy 3-pointer from the top of the key that found the bottom of the net with 2:08 to go.

Cowan clinched it with another long shot with 41 seconds remaining.

The loss hindered the Buckeyes’ bid to earn a 12th straight 10-win season in the Big Ten. Ohio State must go 5-0 the rest of the way.

The Buckeyes closed to 56-50 with 13 minutes left on a 3-pointer by C.J. Jackson. It was 54-47 before Brantley and Cowan drained 3-pointers during a surge that upped the lead to 66-54.

Ohio State rallied once more, but couldn’t complete the comeback.

Maryland shot 55 percent, made seven 3-pointers and committed only four turnovers in taking a 45-31 halftime lead.

Minutes after the school honored former coach Lefty Driesell with a banner-raising ceremony, the Terrapins kept the feel-good spirit going by keeping the Buckeyes scoreless for the opening 4 1/2 minutes.

After Ohio State closed to 16-13, Brantley scored five points in an 11-2 spurt. Not long after that, two straight dunks by Michal Cekovsky made it 40-24.

BIG PICTURE

Ohio State: It comes as no surprise that the Buckeyes’ first two-game winning streak since December came to an abrupt end at the hands of a Top 25 team desperate for a victory.

Maryland: Though the Terrapins appear poised to drop out of the national rankings, this decisive win should help restore the confidence that accompanied the school-record 20-2 start.

UP NEXT

Ohio State: The Buckeyes are at Michigan State on Tuesday night, looking for a season sweep after defeating the Spartans 72-67 last month.

Maryland: The Terrapins begin a two-game trip with a matchup at Northwestern on Wednesday night.

