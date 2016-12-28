EUGENE, Ore. (AP) Dillon Brooks hit a 3-pointer with 0.8 seconds left to give No. 21 Oregon an 89-87 victory over No. 2 UCLA on Wednesday night in the Pac-12 opener for both teams.

Brooks, who finished with 23 points and nine rebounds, grabbed Bryce Alford’s missed free throw with 8.9 seconds to go, dribbled to the right wing and pulled up for the game-winning shot.

Payton Pritchard added 15 points and nine assists for the Ducks (12-2, 1-0), who won their 10th consecutive game and pushed the nation’s second-longest home winning streak to 34 games. Pritchard’s 3-pointer pulled Oregon within one with 12.9 seconds left.

Thomas Welch had 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Bruins (13-1, 0-1), and Alford had 20 points. Lonzo Ball added 14 points and TJ Leaf had 13.

UCLA was trying to match their best start to a season in 10 years.