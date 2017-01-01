No. 23 Cincinnati pummels Tulane 92-56

CINCINNATI (AP) Jarron Cumberland scored a career-high 19 points and No. 23 Cincinnati routed Tulane 92-56 on Sunday night.

Cincinnati (12-2, 2-0 American Athletic Conference) was picked to win the conference in the preseason coaches’ poll and Tulane (3-11, 0-2) was pegged last.

The disparity was evident on the court, as UC handed Tulane its most lopsided loss of the season. The Green Wave trailed by as many as 39 points.

UC set the tone early, vaulting ahead on a 14-0 run behind eight Cumberland points and capitalizing on seven Green Wave turnovers in the first seven minutes.

Although the Bearcats extended that run to 18-2, Tulane’s ability to work the perimeter helped it draw within nine points with 3:57 left in the half. Sloppy play by the Bearcats led to four straight points by Tulane, triggering a timeout by UC coach Mick Cronin with 1:13 left in the frame.

UC found its bearings quickly, as Kyle Washington promptly scored and Kevin Johnson buried a 3-pointer to give the Bearcats a 39-27 halftime lead.