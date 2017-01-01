No. 24 Oklahoma women control third to top TCU 87-72

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) Peyton Little scored a season-high 25 points and No. 24 Oklahoma used a dominant third quarter to defeat TCU 87-72 on Sunday.

Vionise Pierre-Louis had 13 points off the bench, Maddie Manning had 12 and Chelsea Dungee 11 for the Sooners (11-3, 2-0 Big 12) who outscored the Horned Frogs (8-5, 0-2) 26-11 in the third quarter.

Jordan Moore, who finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds in just her second game coming off the bench, had nine points and seven rebounds as TCU took a 20-17 first quarter lead. AJ Alix had 15 of her season-high 23 points in the first half and the Horned Frogs led 41-37 at the break.

OU limited TCU to 3 of 18 from the field while making 8 of 17 at the other end and going 10 of 10 from the foul line for a 63-52 lead.

Two free throws by Gioya Carter at the 6:09 mark of the third quarter put the Sooners up 48-47 and started a 7-0 run.