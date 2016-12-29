No. 3 Baylor women beat Kansas State 87-57 in Big 12 opener

WACO, Texas (AP) Kalani Brown had 22 points and 12 rebounds to help No. 3 Baylor open Big 12 Conference play Thursday night with an 87-57 victory over Kansas State.

The Lady Bears (12-1) outrebounded Kansas State 56-28, and that turned into a 25-5 edge in second-chance points. Baylor also outscored the Wildcats 31-10 off the bench.

Brown had four blocks, and Alexis Prince and Nina Davis both added 14 points for Baylor. Nina Davis and Lauren Cox scored 12 apiece.

Alexis Jones, the Lady Bears’ leading scorer who missed the previous two games to rest, tied Kristy Wallace for the team lead in assists with eight.

Kindred Wesemann led Kansas State (10-3) with 16 points. Breanna Lewis had 14 points and a team-high seven rebounds. Karyla Middlebrook scored 13 before fouling out in the fourth quarter.

No other Wildcats player scored more than three points.

Baylor broke open a close game with a 13-2 run over the final 4:20 of the first quarter and was never challenged again.

BIG PICTURE

Kansas State: It was a tough assignment to start conference play for Kansas State. Baylor has won 49 straight at the Ferrell Center and 175 in a row against unranked opponents at home. The Wildcats have some size inside in the 6-foot-5 Lewis, but they couldn’t find anybody who could move the 6-7 Brown off the block.

Baylor: The Lady Bears hadn’t played since a record-setting 140-32 blowout of Winthrop two weeks ago, but they showed no ill effects from the layoff. Baylor has won six straight Big 12 regular-season and tournament championships, and this was a statement against a solid team that they’re not ready to give up the crown.

UP NEXT

Kansas State will get a second shot at taking down a ranked Big 12 foe on the road when it meets No. 12 West Virginia on Sunday before opening home conference action against Texas Tech on Wednesday.

Baylor will remain at home to host Kansas on Sunday, then hit the road to play West Virginia on Wednesday.