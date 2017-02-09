No. 3 Maryland women roll past Illinois, 84-59

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) Shatori Walker-Kimbrough scored 29 points and No. 3 Maryland cranked up the defense in an 84-59 rout of Illinois on Thursday night that kept the Terrapins unbeaten in the Big Ten.

Off to the best start in school history, Maryland (24-1, 12-0) led 40-20 at halftime and coasted to its 12th straight victory.

Brionna Jones had 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Terrapins, her 50th career double-double. Jones, a 6-foot-3 senior, passed Tianna Hawkins to move into fourth place on the school career list with 1,090 rebounds.

In addition, Walker-Kimbrough climbed into fifth place on the school scoring list with 1,934 points, passing Vicky Bullett.

Alex Wittinger led Illinois (8-17, 3-9) with 15 points.

Maryland came in with a nation-leading 90.3 points per game average, but most of the big plays in this one were made on the defensive end. The Terrapins limited the Illini to three baskets and eight points in the second quarter and finished with a 53-31 rebounding advantage.

Illinois (8-17, 3-9) shot 34 percent from the floor in absorbing its seventh straight defeat, including a 94-49 drubbing at home by Maryland on Jan. 26.

In the rematch, the Illini tried to slow the pace and were cautious of the Terrapins’ potent fast break. But that brand of basketball proved futile.

Content to wait for a good shot, Maryland had 25 assists on its 31 baskets. Freshman Destiny Slocum had a season-best 13 assists and just two turnovers.

The team's leading scorer, freshman guard Brandi Beasley, missed her first nine shots and finished with 10 points on 3-for-19 shooting

Walker-Kimbrough scored seven points in an early 16-2 run that put the Terrapins in front 20-7.

Maryland led 26-12 after the first quarter, getting assists on eight of its 10 baskets and outrebounding Illinois 16-6.

The Illini opened the second quarter with successive 3-pointers, but made only one more basket the remainder of the period.

BIG PICTURE

Illinois: With seven freshmen on the roster, the youthful Illini treat every game as a learning experience. In this one, they got schooled (again) by Maryland.

Maryland: The Terrapins slipped into cruise-control early and executed well enough on both ends to win easily. With No. 2 Baylor losing to Texas on Monday, Maryland can move up a notch by getting past Michigan State on Sunday.

UP NEXT

Illinois: The Illini host Penn State on Tuesday night. Illinois lost to the Lady Lions 82-66 on Jan. 29 despite getting 28 points from Beasley.

Maryland: The Terrapins’ game at Michigan State is the only meeting between the teams during the regular season.