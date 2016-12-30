No. 4 Baylor beats Oklahoma in Big 12 Conference opener

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) Johnathan Motley had 19 points and 13 rebounds as undefeated Baylor jumped on Oklahoma early and breezed to a 76-50 victory Friday in the Big 12 opener for both teams.

The fourth-ranked Bears (12-0, 1-0) remain one of five unbeaten teams in Division I.

Off to their best start in 16 years, the Bears raced to a 36-17 halftime lead and Oklahoma (6-6, 0-1) got no closer over the final 20 minutes. Baylor expanded the lead to as many as 34 points in the second half.

Manu Lecompte added 14 points for Baylor and Jo Lual-Acuil had 12 points and eight rebounds, as Baylor outrebounded the Sooners 46-30.

Christian James had 11 points for Oklahoma, which lost its fourth straight. It was the worst home loss in coach Lon Kruger’s tenure and the worst Big 12 home defeat for the Sooners since 2010-11.

Oklahoma played its second straight game without senior guard Jordan Woodard, who was a game day scratch with an undisclosed medical condition. School officials said the condition was not related to the high leg injury that had kept Woodard out of the previous game against Auburn.

BIG PICTURE

Baylor: The Bears continue to steamroll opponents, having won their last seven games by at least 15 points. Even though it is early in the season, Baylor and No. 3 Kansas appear to be the class of the Big 12, but their first meeting won’t come until Feb. 1 in Lawrence.

Oklahoma: With no indication when Woodard might return, the task ahead doesn’t get any easier. The next four opponents sport a combined record of 45-4 heading into Friday’s games.

UP NEXT

Baylor hosts Iowa State on Wednesday night, the first of two straight conference games in Waco.

Oklahoma tries to rebound Tuesday night at TCU, where they have lost just once in nine outings.

