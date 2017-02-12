No. 5 Oregon rallies to beat Southern California 81-70

LOS ANGELES (AP) Dillon Brooks scored 21 points before fouling out, Tyler Dorsey added 19 and No. 5 Oregon repelled a couple of second-half threats to beat Southern California for the 14th straight time, 81-70 on Saturday night.

The Ducks (22-4, 11-2 Pac-12) salvaged a split in Los Angeles after losing at 10th-ranked UCLA by three points.

Oregon’s winning streak is its longest ever against the Trojans and the Ducks’ longest winning streak against any Pac-12 opponent.

Chimezie Metu scored 16 points, and Bennie Boatwright and Elijah Stewart had 15 points each for USC (21-5, 8-5), which had its five-game winning streak snapped.

The Trojans took their first lead on Jordan McLaughlin’s 3-pointer early in the second half. He sidestepped a flying Dylan Ennis and made the shot from in front of his team’s bench. Shaqquan Aaron scored off his own offensive rebound and Boatwright had a three-point play that gave USC a 50-46 lead.

Brooks picked up his fourth foul during a 22-8 run that restored Oregon’s lead to 68-58. He capped the spurt with four straight points after Dorsey sandwiched 3-pointers around a trey by Chris Boucher.

Brooks fouled out with 3:28 remaining and the Ducks ahead 68-63. Dorsey stretched their lead to six on a 3-pointer before Stewart’s 3-pointer drew the Trojans to 71-68. Jordan Bell’s layup and another 3-pointer by Dorsey to go with two free throws by Ennis restored the Ducks’ lead to 78-68.

The Ducks completed a season sweep of the Trojans, who were handed their first loss of the season by Oregon at home on Dec. 30.

The Ducks controlled the start of the game and built an 11-point lead. The Trojans closed the half on a 16-7 run to trail 35-33 at the break.

BIG PICTURE

Oregon: The Ducks held on to second place in the Pac-12 behind ninth-ranked Arizona. With third-place UCLA set to host last-place Oregon State on Sunday, the Ducks needed a win to give themselves some breathing room.

USC: The Trojans began a stretch Saturday night in which they play Oregon, at No. 10 UCLA on Feb. 18 and at No. 9 Arizona on Feb. 23. They’ve already played Oregon twice and will be playing the Bruins and Wildcats a second time. All three opponents are among the top teams in the country in winning percentage.

UP NEXT

Oregon: Hosts Utah on Thursday in a rematch of a game won by the Ducks 73-67 last month.

USC: Visits No. 10 UCLA on Feb. 18, giving the Trojans a week to prepare for the rematch with their crosstown rival. They upset the Bruins 84-76 at home last month, extending their winning streak to four straight in the matchup.

