No. 6 FSU bounces back from loss, wins 90-77 at UNC

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) Imani Wright scored 22 points to help sixth-ranked Florida State beat North Carolina 90-77 on Thursday night.

Ivey Slaughter added 16 points for the Seminoles (14-2, 2-1 Atlantic Coast Conference). They shot 49 percent, controlled the inside and ran off the first eight points of the third quarter to lead by as many as 19.

Wright, who was averaging 11.1 points, had 19 last week in a win at Miami and had another big day by making 9 of 16 shots.

The bigger Seminoles finished with a 37-30 rebounding advantage, doubled UNC’s guard-dependent lineup on the offensive glass (16-8) and scored 19 second-chance points.

Stephanie Watts scored 19 points for the Tar Heels (11-4, 0-2), who also shot 49 percent. But with FSU controlling the boards, the Seminoles got plenty of extra looks (18 more shots) while also scoring 17 points off turnovers to keep UNC in catch-up mode all night.