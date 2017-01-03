No. 6 Kentucky has no trouble in 100-58 rout of Texas A&M

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) Malik Monk scored 26 points, De’Aaron Fox had 15 and No. 6 Kentucky rode an early 15-0 run to cruise past Texas A&M 100-58 on Tuesday night.

Playing at home for the first time in nearly a month, the Wildcats (12-2, 2-0 Southeastern Conference) quickly answered the Aggies’ game-opening 3-pointer with that surge over 2:39 to take control. Kentucky continued pouring it on for its most lopsided victory in a recently tight series with overtime deciding four of the last five.

Monk continued his high-scoring ways by making 8 of 11 shots including five 3-pointers to pace Kentucky, which shot 52 percent and broke the century mark for the second time in four games. The Wildcats forced 25 turnovers, their second-highest total this season.

Tyler Davis had 13 points for Texas A&M (8-5, 0-2), which trailed by as many as 44 points in the final minutes.

THE BIG PICTURE

Texas A&M: Any hope the Aggies had of staying with the Wildcats was quashed during Kentucky’s surge. Their 15 first-half turnovers were just one shy of their total in the loss to Tennessee. One bright spot was their 45 percent shooting, which was better than against the Volunteers but didn’t matter against a Kentucky squad that took them out quickly and thoroughly.

Kentucky: The Wildcats controlled the pace on both ends with their defense particularly impressive. Besides holding the Aggies to 38 percent first-half shooting, they forced 15 turnovers and converted them into 21 points by the break. There was a lot to like about their offense, as they again started hot behind that 15-0 run that ended with eight straight points by Monk. He made consecutive 3s followed by a thunderous one-handed dunk after a steal by Fox.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

If Kentucky is this dominant against Arkansas, the Wildcats could be back in the Top Five.

UP NEXT

Texas A&M: Visits South Carolina in a nationally televised game on Saturday. The Aggies have won three of five over the Gamecocks since joining the SEC but lost 81-78 last season.

Kentucky: Seeks fourth straight series win over Arkansas when it hosts the Razorbacks on Saturday night.

