No. 6 Oklahoma State, No. 16 TCU set for Big 12 battle

View GalleryGallery:

PHOTOS: TCU keeps the Iron Skillet with 56-36 win over SMU

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports | Kevin Jairaj

Through three games this season, however, Hill is completing 75 percent of his passes and has eight touchdowns against two interceptions.

“I see a way different Kenny Hill,” said Cowboys safety Tre Flowers. “He’s making throws and it seems like he’s leading them right now. They’ve rallied together and they’re making plays.”

Hill is benefitting from a better supporting cast, too.

Wide receiver KaVontae Turpin, hampered by injuries a year ago, looks more like the explosive playmaker he was in 2015. Other receivers are producing as well, while steady running back Kyle Hicks continues to churn out yards and touchdowns behind an improved offensive line.

And still, the Horned Frogs are a decided underdog.

“That’s the Big 12,” Patterson said. “They’re a very good offense right now. They play well in Stillwater and we have to get ourselves ready to go.”

TCU doesn’t have history on its side, either, having never won a Big 12 game in the state of Oklahoma.

“TCU’s a good team,” Gundy said. They’re a legit, top-20 team. So you’ll have two good football teams playing Saturday.

“They’re better on offense, they’ve got more skill. They’re better on defense; they’re better tacklers. And they have skill on special teams. In all phases, this will be the best team we’ve played up to this point.”