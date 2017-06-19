No. 6 picks in the NBA draft from 2007-16

They could have taken: Steven Adams, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Gorgui Dieng, Mason Plumlee, Rudy Gobert

Career stats: 193 games, 10.0 PPG, 7.5 RPG, 1.6 APG, 1.5 BPG

The outcome: Traded to the 76ers shortly after being selected by the Hornets (right before their name change), Nerlens Noel missed the entirety of his first NBA season — something that became a bit of a Philadelphia trend. He turned in a productive two and half seasons with the 76ers (10.2 PPG, 7.6 RPG, 1.6 BPG) before he was traded to the Mavericks during the 2016-17 season.

Though a handful of players may have worked out better, the deal to land Noel included, in fitting Philadelphia fashion, several future assets, among them a 2014 first-rounder from New Orleans, which was used to pick Elfrid Payton, whom Philly turned into Dario Saric while also wiping out the first-round pick they owed to the Magic. The 76ers received two second-round picks for sending Noel to Dallas.

