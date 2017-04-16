No. 8 Takes Overall Win | 2017 6 Hours of Silverstone

FIA World Endurance Championship: The No. 8 Toyota makes a late pass on the No. 2 Porsche Prototype to win the 6 Hours of Silverstone.

