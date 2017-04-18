No charges for officers in S. Carolina parking lot shooting

A prosecutor says he won’t file charges against two police officers who shot and killed a man who refused to get out of a car with a stolen tag in the parking lot of a South Carolina motel.

Walt Wilkins said Tuesday at a news conference that all three officers trying to get 37-year-old Jason Mendez out of the car saw him grab a gun after they broke the driver’s side window when he refused their orders for three minutes.

Wilkins says surveillance video from the motel didn’t show what Mendez was doing as four shots were fired on Feb. 11.

Wilkins says Mendez was a felon and couldn’t legally have a gun.

Mendez’s family says the officers should have given him more time to get out of the car.