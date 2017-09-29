Board members of South Carolina’s state-owned utility met Friday to discuss appointing an interim CEO after the failure of a multibillion-dollar nuclear power project, but made no decision.

The human resources panel of Santee Cooper’s board met but took no action on a temporary replacement for Lonnie Carter, who announced his impending retirement last month after 35 years with the utility — the last 13 at the helm. He remains the only executive involved with the scuttled project to leave.

The public utility and investor-owned South Carolina Electric & Gas abandoned construction July 31 after jointly spending nearly $10 billion and charging customers more than $2 billion in interest fees since 2009. The debacle has launched multiple state and federal investigations and more than a half dozen lawsuits.

Gov. Henry McMaster backs attorney Steve Hamm, the current interim director of the state ethics agency, for the interim CEO job. Hamm previously headed the consumer advocate’s office, which argued for customers in utility cases, before a 2004 state law that revised the regulatory process created a new office tasked with equally representing customers, utilities and the state’s economic interest — a role many lawmakers now recognize as impossible.

McMaster spokesman Brian Symmes called Hamm an “agent of change” who will do what’s best for customers.

While Santee Cooper’s board hires the utility’s CEO, the governor appoints all of Santee Cooper’s board members.

The Republican governor told The Associated Press earlier this week he’s still pushing to revive the abandoned reactors. He hopes to find a buyer willing to complete one or both reactors — but if he can’t, he wants consumers to get their money back.

Utility executives have said they’ve seen no credible buyout offer.

But the governor said he’s still negotiating with companies and individuals to buy some or all of the state-owned utility, as well as SCE&G’s 55-percent stake in the nuclear project.

McMaster wants to hear from all interested buyers by Sunday, so the “next round of negotiations will be with serious investors,” Symmes said Friday. That list will not be made public, he said.

McMaster has set no deadline for negotiations. Any potential sales deal involving Santee Cooper would require legislative approval.

The scuttled expansion of the V.C. Summer Nuclear Station accounts for half of Santee Cooper’s total debt of $8 billion.

The project was years behind schedule and several billion over its initial price tag of $11 billion when Westinghouse, the lead contractor that owns the reactors’ design, declared bankruptcy in March. Utility executives said a post-bankruptcy analysis — using data they previously had no access to — determined that completing the project would actually exceed $20 billion. Lawmakers accuse SCE&G of hiding details that could have resulted in regulators denying rate request hikes years ago.