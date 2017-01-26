No more Pop-Tarts: 5 healthy breakfasts you can eat on the go

Whether you have 10 minutes in the morning to prepare and eat a meal, or you literally need to grab something as you walk out the door, it’s essential to not miss breakfast. Despite a spattering of opposing studies, breakfast is still the most important meal of the day: It jump-starts the metabolism, reduces afternoon hunger cravings, and provides the energy needing for a long day. But not all breakfasts are created equal, and the wrong morning meal choice can have the opposite effects than those previously listed.

Due to our often hurried mornings, we are forced to rely on quick, traditional breakfast foods that are heavy in refined carbohydrates. Bagels, croissants, and muffins may be convenient, but they offer nothing in the way of nutritional value. In order to tap into the benefits of your morning meal, you should be eating complex carbohydrates, fiber, natural sugars, and even some savory flavors.

Fortunately, quick and healthy breakfast options do exist, and though some require some preparation the night before, they are all simple to assemble and easy to eat. In just five minutes you can have a piping-hot frittata, a warm and nutty quinoa bowl, or an energizing smoothie.

Take back your mornings with these 12 healthy breakfasts you can eat on the go.

Almond Breakfast Squares With Yogurt and Berries

Whip up a batch of these squares on Sunday night, and grab one as you walk out the door in the morning. These treats fall somewhere between granola bar and coffee cake, but they use whole-wheat flour, Greek yogurt, and berries rather than tons of butter and sugar.

Avocado and Banana Overnight Oats

Overnight oats are one of the trendiest breakfast foods around, but part of the reason for this fibrous fad is that it’s so darn good. When the oats steep overnight in milk or a non-dairy alternative, they develop a creamy consistency almost like a pudding. Top with bananas and avocado for a complete breakfast that you can wake up and walk out the door with.

Banana, Almond Milk, and Matcha Energizing Smoothie

Nothing screams breakfast like romaine lettuce, right? But when it’s blended into a smoothie with banana, honey, and matcha powder, you’ll get the nutritional benefits while hardly tasting it at all. Matcha — a concentrated green tea powder — is a superfood packed with antioxidants that is also found to boost energy and endurance — just what you need when you’re running out of the house.

Breakfast Parfait

Make some quinoa the night before, and you’ll be ready to assemble these breakfast parfaits in a matter of minutes. Parfaits are fantastic breakfast options because they’re customizable and texturally complex but also nutritionally balanced. This version provides carbs from the quinoa, protein from the Greek yogurt, and healthy fats from the almonds and chia seeds. To eat it on the go, make it in a disposable cup.

Chocolate-Almond Smoothie

Replace your morning hot chocolate with a more nutritious chocolate-almond smoothie. Almond butter, almond milk, and a frozen banana make this smoothie part-dessert, part-nutrition shake. All you have to do is throw all the ingredients into a blender, and you can walk out of the house sipping a hearty, healthy smoothie.

Here are the Rest of The Healthy Breakfasts You Can Eat on the Go