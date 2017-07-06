NOAA extends seismic air gun public hearings

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is extending its public hearings on permits that would allow for experimental seismic exploration of the Atlantic Ocean. President Donald Trump is allowing companies get permits for oil and gas exploration using a seismic air gun, which is concerning watermen and conservationists. Anglers fear the seismic waves will disturb fish and drive them out of their normal territories. And Conservationists say the tests kill plankton, which could have a widespread impact on the food chain. In response to the public outcry NOAA has extended its public hearings two weeks, until Friday, July 21.

Jolie Harrison, Chief, Permits and Conservation Division, Office of Protected Resources, National Marine Fisheries Service. Physical comments should be sent to 1315 East-West Highway, Silver Spring, MD 20910 and electronic comments should be sent to ITP.Laws@noaa.gov.

For more information click here.