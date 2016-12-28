The New York Mets failed to repeat as National League champions in 2016, though they did overcome a ton of adversity to reach the NL Wild Card Game.

Unfortunately for the Mets, they ran into Giants postseason deity Madison Bumgarner in that winner-take-all playoff matchup. And despite seven masterful innings (10 strikeouts, two hits, no runs) from ace Noah Syndergaard, New York was shut out by Bumgarner in a 3-0 defeat.

That loss — and the entire season — obviously still haunts Syndergaard, who sent this not-so-friendly farewell to 2016 on Wednesday:

2016 Mets Recap:

Wright hurt

Duda hurt

Walker hurt

Harvey hurt

Degrom hurt

Matz hurt

Wheeler delayed

lost Wild Card

Bart leaves ☹️

2016: 🖕U — Noah Syndergaard (@Noahsyndergaard) December 28, 2016

The good news: All of the players listed as hurt/delayed in that tweet are expected to be healthy by spring training, meaning the 2017 season holds plenty of promise. The bad news: “Big Sexy” Bartolo Colon will be in spring training with the Braves.