Nola's career-best 11 K's guide Phils past Fish

Marlins center fielder Christian Yelich got to Nola in the third, hitting a solo home run to right field. Hoskins hit his 17th homer of the season in the fifth. He is the fastest player on record to reach that mark, getting there in just 33 career games.

The Phillies won the season series against the Marlins for the eighth consecutive year. They are 87-61 in that stretch.

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED

Franco sneaks one into the corner: The Phillies took a 2-1 lead in the third inning when Aaron Altherr doubled to score Hoskins from first base. Maikel Franco then hit a ball down the left-field line, allowing Altherr to score to make it 3-1.

“El Torito” crushes one: Odubel Herrera hit a two-run homer into the second deck in right field to hand the Phillies a 7-1 lead. Herrera has been one of the hottest hitters in baseball for months. He entered the night hitting .343 with a .952 OPS since June 1. He has hit safely in 23 of his past 24 games.