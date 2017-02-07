Norris leads Alabama to 4OT win over No. 19 Gamecocks

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) Riley Norris scored six of his 11 points in the fourth and final overtime, including the go-ahead free throws with 56 seconds left, and Alabama finally put away No. 19 South Carolina 90-86 on Tuesday night, overcoming a career night by Gamecocks star Sindarius Thornwell.

Thornwell finished with career highs of 44 points and 21 rebounds. He made 25 free throws, surpassing LSU great ”Pistol” Pete Maravich’s mark of 21 in a Southeastern Conference game. But it was not enough for South Carolina (19-5, 9-2).

Alabama (14-9, 7-4) had a 17-point lead in the first half and a 12-point edge with less than 5 minutes to go, watching the Gamecocks rally back to force the extra periods.

The Crimson Tide trailed 70-63 with 2:12 left in the second overtime, yet outscored South Carolina 11-4 to tie things once more. It was the Gamecocks who rallied in the final 90 seconds of the third overtime after trailing 82-77.

South Carolina, though, ran out of gas at the end and missed its last eight field goal attempts to fall into a three-way tie for the SEC lead with No. 15 Kentucky and No. 17 Florida.

Avery Johnson Jr. and Ar’Mond Davis had career highs of 23 points and 19 points for Alabama, which won beat a ranked SEC opponent on the road for the first time since winning at No. 4 Mississippi State, 77-73, on Feb. 21, 2004.

Both teams had several chances to win.

Johnson’s long 3-pointer with 3 seconds left in regulation bounded away and time ran out during the scramble. South Carolina had its chance to move in front moments earlier, but Thornwell could not finish a three-point play, missing the free throw after his tying basket.

Davis’ jumper from the left side at the end of the first overtime hit the rim and bounded away to bring another extra period.

After Johnson’s 3-pointer put Alabama ahead 74-72, Thornwell tied it up once more to force a third overtime. Johnson tried to drive to the basket in the final seconds, but had the ball knocked away.

Alabama got another chance to win at the end of third overtime. This time, Corban Collins’ 3-point attempt from just right of the key wouldn’t go.

BIG PICTURE

Alabama: The Crimson Tide came into this one off two losses and celebrated like they had won a championship when the final buzzer sounded. Alabama put themselves in the mix for one of the league’s top seeds come SEC Tournament time.

South Carolina: The Gamecocks finished with the fewest first-half points this year, 16, not reaching their previous low of 21 in a home win over Florida last month. South Carolina missed its last 17 shots of the half and did not have a basket for final 10:23 of the opening half.

UP NEXT

Alabama returns home to play No. 15 Kentucky on Saturday.

South Carolina heads to Mississippi State on Saturday night.

—

More AP college basketball: www.collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Hoops Dynasty Recruit, Game Plan & Compete For Prizes

Play Now!