North Carolina pastor and wife expecting twins after loss of 2 sons

After a serious car accident in May 2015 killed their 2-year-old son and forced the emergency caesarean section and later death of their newborn son, a North Carolina couple announced that they’re expecting twins.

Hadley and Gentry Eddings, of Charlotte, shared the news on Facebook on Sunday.

“Y’all have held us up in prayer and we are so grateful!” they wrote on the Prayers for the Eddings Family Facebook page.

Gentry is a pastor at Forest Hill Church, where Hadley teaches 4-year-olds, Fox 8 reported.

The couple and their 2-year-old son, Dobbs, were driving near Wilmington on May 23, 2015 when they were hit by a truck driver. Dobbs was killed instantly and Hadley, then 37 weeks pregnant, underwent an emergency C-section to deliver their son, Reed. Reed died on May 25, 2015, according to the GoFundMe page for the family. The GoFundMe campaign raised over $200,000.

According to Fox 8, the truck driver, Matthew Deans, 28, was sentenced to 27 to 32 months in prison after pleading guilty in September 2015. The couple publicly forgave Deans.