FARGO, N.D. (AP) The University of North Dakota has unveiled part of a branding initiative meant to help unify the message of a school that has been torn apart over the years by a nickname controversy.

New school president Mark Kennedy says the $3 million plan is meant to create a balance between athletics and academics. He says the athletic logo was merely ”filling the cavity” of an undefined brand.

The state retired the Grand Forks school’s Fighting Sioux nickname in 2012 after years of debate over the moniker deemed by the NCAA to be hostile and abusive. It was replaced two years ago by Fighting Hawks.

Kennedy says that fans have been split in their logo allegiance among Sioux, Hawks and an interlocking ND moniker. He calls that ”brand confusion on steroids.”