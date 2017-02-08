North Dakota State beats South Dakota State 82-65

FARGO, N.D. (AP) A.J. Jacobson scored 26 points with 12 boards and North Dakota State snapped a two-game slide, beating South Dakota State 82-65 on Wednesday night.

It was Jacobson’s first double-double of the season for the Bison (16-8, 8-3 Summit). He was 8 of 13 from the floor including three from distance. Khy Kabellis added 16 points and Paul Miller and Dexter Werner had 12 points apiece.

Jacobson sank a 3-pointer to give the Bison a 17-10 lead with 12:41 left in the first half and they never trailed after that, taking it to 41-32 at intermission.

South Dakota State closed to 47-42 early in the second half then stalled, allowing the Bison to mount a 14-0 surge capped by a Kabellis 3 to stretch it to 61-45 with 12:18 left.

Mike Daum scored 26 points for the Jackrabbits (12-15, 5-7). The loss ends a three-game win streak for South Dakota State.

