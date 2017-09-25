North Dakota’s bill for policing protests of the Dakota Access pipeline has risen.

The North Dakota Emergency Commission on Monday borrowed an additional $5 million cover law enforcement costs. That brings the total line of credit from the state-owned bank of North Dakota to $43 million.

North Dakota National Guard Maj. Gen. Alan Dohrmann says some bills are still coming in from state agencies and 11 states that provided law enforcement help. But he says the current loan amount should cover all costs.

The $3.8 billion pipeline built by Texas-based Energy Transfer Partners began moving oil from North Dakota to a distribution point in Illinois in June, after months of protests.

This story has been corrected to reflect that the total line of credit is $43 million.