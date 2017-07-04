North Korea claims it tested first intercontinental missile

North Korea is claiming to have test-launched its first intercontinental ballistic missile.

This appears to contradict South Korean and U.S. officials who earlier said Tuesday’s launch was of an intermediate-range missile.

The North has previously conducted satellite launches that critics say were disguised tests of its long-range missile technology. But a test-launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile, if confirmed, would be considered a game-changer by countries looking to check North Korea’s push for a nuclear-armed missile that can reach anywhere in the United States.

The test still may be the North’s most successful yet; a weapon analyst says missile could be powerful enough to reach Alaska.