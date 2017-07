North Korea has reportedly launched a ballistic missile Tuesday as part of a string of test-firings in recent months, South Korea’s military said. The missile was launched from a province near the border with China, according to Yonhap News Agency.

“North Korea fired an unidentified ballistic missile into the East Sea from the vicinity of Banghyon, North Pyongan Province, at around 9:40 a.m.,” the Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

This story is developing.