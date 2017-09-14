North Korea fires missile from Pyongyang, US confirms

North Korea has fired an unidentified missile eastward from its capital Pyongyang, a U.S. official confirmed to Fox News.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the missile was launched early Friday from Sunan, which is the site of Pyongyang’s international airport.

South Korea’s Defense Ministry said the country’s military conducted a live-fire ballistic missile drill in response to North Korea’s launch.

The Japanese government said a ballistic missile launched from North Korea has flown over Japan and landed in the Pacific Ocean, according to NHK. Residents of Japan are being asked to avoid anything that could possibly be missile debris.

Both countries are holding national security council meetings Friday morning, NHK reported.

Last month, North Korea used the same airport to fire a Hwasong-12 intermediate range missile that flew over Japan, which the North declared as a “meaningful prelude” to containing the U.S. island territory of Guam, and the start of more ballistic missile launches targeting the Pacific Ocean.

The reported missile launch comes three days after the United Nations Security Council unanimously approved new sanctions against North Korea.

Ahead of the vote, North Korea vowed that the United States would face “pain and suffering” if any new sanctions were approved by the U.N.

Earlier this month, North Korea said it detonated a hydrogen bomb, which possibly triggered an artificial earthquake.

Fox News' Lucas Tomlinson and The Associated Press contributed to this report.