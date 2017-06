North Korea: Portraits of the citizens

A series of portraits of North Koreans who talk about working hard, doing well at sports, having a big family and their leader Kim Jong Un

Jang Sol Hyang, 19, a Kim Il Sung University student majoring in Mathematics, poses for a portrait in Pyongyang, North Korea, April 13, 2017 (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E) jang-sol-hyang,-19,-a-kim-il-sung-university-student-majoring-in-mathematics,-poses-for-a-portrait-in-pyongyang,-north-korea,-april-13,-2017

Sin Ji Ye, 9, An Rye Jong, 10, and Kim Ye Yon, 8 pose for a portrait as they attend a singing class in Pyongyang, North Korea, May 7, 2015 (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E) sin-ji-ye,-9,-an-rye-jong,-10,-and-kim-ye-yon,-8-pose-for-a-portrait-as-they-attend-a-singing-class-in-pyongyang,-north-korea,-may-7,-2015

North Korean bride Ri Ok Ran, 28, and groom Kang Sung Jin, 32, pose for a portrait in Pyongyang, North Korea, October 14, 2014 (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E) north-korean-bride-ri-ok-ran,-28,-and-groom-kang-sung-jin,-32,-pose-for-a-portrait-in-pyongyang,-north-korea,-october-14,-2014

Village elder Kim Ri Jun, 77, poses for a portrait on Ryongyon-ri hill in Kujang county, North Korea, May 8, 2017 (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E) village-elder-kim-ri-jun,-77,-poses-for-a-portrait-on-ryongyon-ri-hill-in-kujang-county,-north-korea,-may-8,-2017

Pyongyang subway officer Ri Ok Gyong, 23, holds up a signal as she poses for a portrait in Pyongyang, North Korea, May 7, 2016 (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E) pyongyang-subway-officer-ri-ok-gyong,-23,-holds-up-a-signal-as-she-poses-for-a-portrait-in-pyongyang,-north-korea,-may-7,-2016

Kim Hyon Ae, 41, a seamstress at a shoe factory in Wonsan, poses for a portrait in Wonsan, North Korea, June 22, 2016 (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E) kim-hyon-ae,-41,-a-seamstress-at-a-shoe-factory-in-wonsan,-poses-for-a-portrait-in-wonsan,-north-korea,-june-22,-2016

Kim Guan Huan, 60, a concierge, poses for a portrait at the entrance of the Koryo Hotel in Pyongyang, North Korea, October 23, 2014 (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E) kim-guan-huan,-60,-a-concierge,-poses-for-a-portrait-at-the-entrance-of-the-koryo-hotel-in-pyongyang,-north-korea,-october-23,-2014

Kim Una, 23, studying to be an obstetrician at the Pyongyang Maternity hospital, poses for a portrait in Pyongyang, North Korea, May 7, 2016 (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E) kim-una,-23,-studying-to-be-an-obstetrician-at-the-pyongyang-maternity-hospital,-poses-for-a-portrait-in-pyongyang,-north-korea,–may-7,-2016

Capt. Ri Ok Gyong, 24, poses for a portrait at the Fatherland Liberation Museum in Pyongyang, North Korea, April 9, 2017 (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E) capt.-ri-ok-gyong,-24,-poses-for-a-portrait-at-the-fatherland-liberation-museum-in-pyongyang,-north-korea,-april-9,-2017

Kim Jin Ok, 25, poses for a portrait as she feeds catfish at the Pyongyang Catfish Farm in Pyongyang, North Korea, April 17, 2017 (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E) kim-jin-ok,-25,-poses-for-a-portrait-as-she-feeds-catfish-at-the-pyongyang-catfish-farm-in-pyongyang,-north-korea,-april-17,-2017

Wrestler Hwang Myong Hyok, 19, poses for a portrait in Pyongyang, North Korea, August 29, 2014 (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E) wrestler-hwang-myong-hyok,-19,-poses-for-a-portrait-in-pyongyang,-north-korea,-august-29,-2014

Kim Jong Sil, 35, a worker at the Kim Jong Suk Silk Mill for the past 17 years, poses for a portrait in Pyongyang, North Korea, May 9, 2016 (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E) kim-jong-sil,-35,-a-worker-at-the-kim-jong-suk-silk-mill-for-the-past-17-years,-poses-for-a-portrait-in-pyongyang,-north-korea,-may-9,-2016

North Korean traffic police woman Kang Mi Kyong, 23, salutes from her post in Pyongyang, North Korea, September 15, 2015 (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E) north-korean-traffic-police-woman-kang-mi-kyong,-23,-salutes-from-her-post-in-pyongyang,-north-korea,-september-15,-2015