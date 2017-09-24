North Korea stages massive anti-US rally

By FOX News -
0
34

Tens of thousands of North Koreans packed into Kim II Sung Square in Pyongyang on Saturday as the government staged a massive rally against President Donald Trump and the United States.

The huge crowd listened to speeches from senior officials, and a parade of marchers carried signs with slogans such as “Decisive revenge” and “Death to the American imperialists.”

The rally capped two days of response to a combative speech by Trump on Tuesday at the United Nations General Assembly in New York City.

In response to recent weapons tests by North Korea and a steady stream of provocative statements from the government of Kim Jong Un, the U.S. president mocked Kim as a “Rocket Man” who was on a “suicide mission,” and said the U.S. would “have no choice but to totally destroy North Korea” if forced to defend itself or its allies.

DELETES NUMBER OF PEOPLE - North Koreans gather at Kim Il Sung Square to attend a mass rally against America on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, in Pyongyang, North Korea, a day after the country's leader issued a rare statement attacking Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Jon Chol Jin)

Saturday’s rally in Pyongyang, North Korea, capped two days of response to a combative speech at the U.N. by U.S. President Donald Trump.  (Associated Press)

Kim responded last week by comparing Trump to a “barking dog,” Fox News reported.

Rallies like Saturday’s in Pyongyang are regular occurrences in North Korea, as part of the government’s effort to win approval from citizens, Agence France-Presse reported.

Members of the crowd voiced support for their government and criticized Trump and the United States, the news agency reported.

“Trump is a warmonger and a backstreet gangster,” said Ri Il Ung, 24, a student at Pyongyang Mechanical University. “It’s quite ridiculous that such a person could become a politician.”

Ordinary North Koreans normally share only government-approved statements when speaking to foreign reporters, according to AFP.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR