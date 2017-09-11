North Korea vowed U.S. will face “pain and suffering” if the U.N. approved the toughest sanctions on the volatile regime on Monday, as Russia and China plan to lessen the severity of the punishments against Kim Jong Un and push for talks to solve the nuclear and missile crisis.

North Korea’s Foreign Ministry issued the statement on Monday saying it is “ready and willing” to retaliate if the new U.N. sanctions are approved during a vote. A draft of the U.N. sanctions circulated last Tuesday.

“The forthcoming measures to be taken by the DPRK will cause the US the greatest pain and suffering it had ever gone through in its entire history,” the foreign ministry said in a statement using the regime’s official name.

The Foreign Ministry also said in a statement the U.S. was trying to “strangle and completely suffocate” the regime for developing weapons for its self-defense.

“Since the U.S. is revealing its nature as a blood-thirsty beast obsessed with the wild dream of reversing the DPRK’s development of the state nuclear force which has already reached the completion phase, there is no way that the DPRK is going to wait and let the U.S. feast on it,” the statement read.

The initial draft of the U.N. sanctions called for a ban on all oil and natural gas exports to North Korea and a freeze on all foreign financial assets of the government and its leader, Kim Jong Un. A revised and watered down resolution banned imports for natural gas liquids but capped oil exports to North Korea.

Security Council diplomats, who weren’t authorized to speak publicly because talks have been private, told The Associated Press the U.S. and China were still negotiating the text late Sunday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been vocal for his distaste of imposing additional sanctions on North Korea, saying the Russian-Chinese road map will resolve the nuclear crisis. He also cautioned global leaders against amplifying “military hysteria” and imposing “useless” sanctions.

“Ramping up military hysteria will lead to nothing good. It could lead to a global catastrophe,” Putin told reporters during a visit to China for the BRICs summit last week. “There’s no other path apart from a peaceful one.”

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Sunday also stressed the importance of diplomacy and offered to act as a facilitator if needed.

“If our participation in talks is wanted, I will say yes immediately,” she said in an interview with the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung newspaper.

Russia and China both have veto power in Monday’s vote as permanent members of the U.N. Security Council. If China agreed to impose the sanctions, it could cause potentially cripple North Korea economy, who gets nearly all of its oil supply from China.

Russia provide a small amount. However, the North Korean military may have enough fuel stockpiled to continue normal operations for the meantime.

The call for tougher sanctions were spawned after North Korea conducted its sixth nuclear test in its history last week after a series of missile launches earlier this year – violating U.N. resolutions. The regime claimed it detonated a hydrogen bomb, calling it a “perfect success.” The world braced for another possible intercontinental ballistic missile launch last weekend during its founding day celebration.