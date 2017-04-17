North Korea Threatens To Test Missiles On a Weekly Basis: BBC

North Korea remained defiant about its nuclear weapons program amid increasing tensions with the U.S. and South Korea and again warned that any military action by the U.S. will lead to war. “We’ll be conducting more missile tests on a weekly, monthly and yearly basis,” Vice Foreign Minister Han Song-Ryol told the BBC in an interview. The comment comes on the heels of a failed North Korean missile launch that coincided with a visit to South Korea by U.S. Vice President Mike Pence. Separately, the North Korean ambassador to the United Nations, Kim In Ryong, held a press conference on Monday to reiterate that his country is ready to engage in a war “desired by the U.S.” and will take “toughest counteraction against provocations.”

