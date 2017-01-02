Northeastern pulls out 75-70 win over Drexel in OT

PHILADELPHIA (AP) T.J. Williams scored 24 points, Alex Murphy had 20 points and nine rebounds, and freshman Bolden Brace came up big in overtime as Northeastern beat Drexel 75-70 on Monday.

Brace tied it with 33.1 seconds left in regulation after hitting a 3-pointer.

Northeastern scored the first four points of overtime and Brace found Murphy under the basket for a dunk to put the Huskies up 71-68. Brace sealed it with four straight makes at the free-throw line.

It was the fifth straight win for the Huskies, who opened Colonial Athletic Association play at 2-0 for the second straight season.

Brace finished with nine points – all coming after the five-minute mark of regulation – for Northeastern (9-5, 2-0). Maxime Boursiquot grabbed a career-high 13 rebounds and Murphy had his fifth 20-point game of the season.

Rodney Williams led Drexel (6-9, 0-2) with 20 points and nine rebounds.