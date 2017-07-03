Northern Ireland bomb robot blows up package moments after woman walks by

A woman was left “shaken” on Sunday after she walked by a bomb disposal robot in Northern Ireland moments before it carried out a controlled explosion, police said.

A suspicious object was reported in Glengalliah Park on Sunday causing 20 houses to be evacuated as a result, the BBC reported. A bomb team was sent to the scene to investigate the object.

The squad used a bomb disposal robot to investigate the object and blow it up. Before the robot carried out the explosion, a woman walked past police corridors.

In a video shot by bystanders, people are heard yelling at the woman trying to alarm her of the expected explosion.

“I was very shocked to see the lady come out of the laneway,” Brian Tierney, a Social Democratic and Labour Party councilor, told the BBC. “She’s a very lucky lady this morning.”

“You can hear the screams of the crowd who were trying to let her know and I think everyone just waited and baited breath to see how she was going to get past it,” Tierney said.

The woman apparently decided to not follow police advice and leave their home despite the suspicious object, police said.

The woman was unscathed but told police that she was shaken.

The police concluded that the suspicious object was an “elaborate hoax” and deemed the area safe.