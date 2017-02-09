Northern Kentucky holds off Green Bay 69-67

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) Cole Murray scored 17 points, including five 3-pointers, and Northern Kentucky hung on for a 69-67 win over Green Bay on Thursday night.

Drew McDonald, Jeff Garrett and Brennan Gillis added 10 points apiece for Northern Kentucky (16-9, 7-5 Horizon), which was held scoreless over the final 2:53 but got a key turnover with five seconds left to clinch the win.

Green Bay (15-10, 9-4) trailed by as much as 17 in the first half but kept chipping away, cutting the gap to 63-61 with Kerem Kanter’s layup with 5:16 left and pulling to within two twice more down the stretch.

Northern Kentucky padded its lead with a steal and 3-pointer from Lavone Holland II to make it 69-63 with 2:35 left and held the Phoenix to a pair of free throws and a layup the rest of the way.

Kanter led Green Bay with 23 points, tying his career high, and 14 rebounds. Charles Cooper finished with 14 points.

