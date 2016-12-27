Northwestern to honor alum Craig Sager with helmet sticker during Pinstripe Bowl

The Northwestern Wildcats will honor the late Craig Sager when they face the Pittsburgh Panthers in the Pinstripe Bowl on Wednesday.

The Wildcats will pay tribute to the longtime sports journalist – and his trademark fashion choices – with this helmet sticker:

Northwestern to honor the late Craig Sager with helmet sticker in Pinstripe Bowl https://t.co/bxtru3v9xT pic.twitter.com/IiwZtvTZwb — NU Wildcats Football (@Northwestern) December 27, 2016

Sager, who passed away on Dec. 15 at age 65 after a long battle with leukemia, graduated from Northwestern in 1973. But long before becoming a broadcast legend, Sager actually played the role of university mascot Willie the Wildcat during his time at Northwestern.

Perhaps fittingly, Northwestern will face Pitt running back James Conner, who beat cancer earlier this year and rushed for 1,060 yards and 16 TDs in 12 regular-season games.