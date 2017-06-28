EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) Northwestern will host Notre Dame next season for the first time in over 40 years.

The Wildcats announced Wednesday that the Fighting Irish will play at Ryan Field on Nov. 3, 2018.

Northwestern has won each of the last two meetings between the two programs, including a 43-40 overtime victory at Notre Dame in 2014.

The Wildcats will also host Duke, Michigan, Nebraska and Wisconsin in 2018, when they play five Big Ten home games for the first time.

