Norway to Brazil: Stop deforestation or we stop the money

The Norwegian prime minister has warned Brazil’s president to stop deforestation or Norway will reduce its financial contribution this year.

Erna Solberg says “if preliminary figures about deforestation in 2016 are confirmed, it will lead to a reduced payout in 2017.”

After meeting with President Michel Temer Friday, Solberg said Norway’s more than $1 billion contribution to the so-called Amazon fund is “based on results,” Norway’s NTB news agency said.

Temer said Monday he had vetoed legislation to reduce the size of protected environmental reserves. However, the apparent victory for environmental groups most likely will be short-lived as environment minister Jose Sarney Filho is working on similar legislation. Last week, he announced plans to create a bill that would convert 1.1 million acres to other uses.