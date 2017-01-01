Not many people came out to watch meaningless football on Sunday

By news@wgmd.com -
23

It’s Week 17 in the NFL, a magical Sunday each year filled with teams eliminated from playoff contention battling for absolutely nothing. If you can believe it, not many people wanted to watch unmotivated teams play football in the cold this year.

Free advice: Give away corn dogs and people will come.

– Kenny Ducey

This article originally appeared on

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR