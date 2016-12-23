Notes: Malcolm Jenkins Comes Up Clutch

All Eagles fans can agree – it feels pretty good to get back in the win column.

After jumping out to a 21-6 lead over the visiting New York Giants, the Eagles were able to hold on and come away with a 24-19 victory over the division rival. For the Eagles, the win was their first in the last six weeks.

After the game, there was plenty to talk about inside the locker room at Lincoln Financial Field. Here are some of the top stories following the Thursday night win …

Jenkins Turns Defense Into Offense

After the Eagles jumped out to an early 7-0 lead, the Eagles’ defense put the next score on the board, as Malcolm Jenkins jumped in front of an Eli Manning pass and ran it back 34 yards for a 14-0 lead.

For Jenkins, the play was his second pick-six of the year (the first coming on the road in Washington), and though he added another interception later in the game. Jenkins said afterwards that he was glad to be able to put some points on the board with his first big play of the night.

“Every time I get the ball, I’m trying to score,” Jenkins said. “It’s one of those things where if you can score on defense, the chances of your team winning goes out the roof, so every time we get a chance to catch the ball, pick up a fumble, we’re thinking about putting it in the end zone.

“I haven’t had as many opportunities as I had last year, and I think I’ve done a better job of capitalizing on those. That was one of those things coming into the year, making sure that I take advantage of every opportunity that I have … Just being patient all year and trying to wait for those opportunities and I was able to capitalize on a couple today.”

With his two interceptions, Jenkins now has a career-high four on the season. He is the first Eagle to have two interceptions and a touchdown in the same game since cornerback Dimitri Patterson in 2010. The pick-six was Jenkins’ fourth since joining the Eagles in 2014. He is one behind Eagles Hall of Fame cornerback Eric Allen for the most in franchise history.

Lane Johnson ’s Presence Evident Early On

On their first drive of the game, the Eagles came out with a heavy focus on the running game, relying heavily on blocks from the right side of the line. In his first start since his 10-game suspension ended, tackle Lane Johnson paved the way time and again, including providing the key block on a 25-yard touchdown scamper by Darren Sproles in the first quarter to put the Eagles ahead 7-0.

“We started off the game with a boom,” Johnson said afterwards. “It just felt good to be back on the field. I think (Doug Pederson) just wanted to see me and (Brandon) Brooks work together right off the gate and see where we were at and work from there.”

Thursday’s game was the first time since Week 5 that the Eagles had their full offensive line intact, and it showed, as the Eagles rushed for 118 yards against the Giants and did not allow a single sack.

No Quit In This Eagles Team

The Eagles may have been mathematically eliminated from the playoffs last week in Baltimore, but they made sure to come out and play with full force on Thursday, in hopes of keeping the Giants another week away from clinching the playoffs.

Playing in front of the home fans, the Eagles proved that they had no intention of letting the Giants come into Philadelphia and clinch a spot in the postseason.

“This team doesn’t quit,” Fletcher Cox said. “We always talk about that – going out and competing and giving great effort and not giving up. You saw that tonight on the field when guys were flying around and making plays. We knew that they were going to make some plays, but we had to make more plays than they did to win the game.”

“We’re going to fight to the end,” Nolan Carroll added. “It’s a testament to this team. Guys don’t stop. Guys don’t quit, no matter what’s going on, and I think that’s the best quality that we have in this locker room.”

“Obviously It’s good, moving forward,” said veteran Jason Kelce . “We have a pretty young team and obviously a really young quarterback, and we’ve been so close for a lot of these games this year. A few plays different each game and the outcome is a lot different throughout the whole season, so it’s good that we’re starting to pull ahead and close some of these tight ones out. … Hopefully, we can build on this next week and even next season.”

Patience Pays Off For Terrence Brooks

With the game still up for grabs with under a minute to play, the game-sealing play for the Eagles came from Terrence Brooks, a player who hadn’t played a single defensive snap this season until the Giants’ final drive of the game.

Thanks to a strong pass rush from Vinny Curry , Manning’s pass floated toward the goal line, where Brooks was waiting to make the play, an opportunity he’s been looking forward to all season long.

“I feel great,” Brooks said after the game. “I’ve been putting in a lot of hard work these past few years. Just getting an opportunity to get back out there – I’ve been working hard just to even get a little bit of time out there. Guys are down and it’s next man up and I had to go out there and make a play. It just felt good.

“I’m really kind of emotional about it because I work so hard and I’ve been through a lot just to get back on the field on defense. … When your name is called you have to go in and keep the same standard that coaches hold you to all the time.”

Milestones

Carson Wentz set the Eagles’ single-season record for completions with his 347th completion of the year, which came late in the first half on a screen pass to Darren Sproles. Wentz finished the night with 352 completions on the year, only two away from tying the NFL’s all-time rookie record set by Sam Bradford in 2010.