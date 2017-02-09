Notre Dame Basketball: Bonzie Colson is worthy of Player of the Year consideration

Bonzie Colson has led Notre Dame basketball to an 18-7 record, leads the Irish in points and rebounds, and continues to show top-tier forwards he’s a force to be wrecking with.

16.1 points and 10.8 rebounds per game is a stat line any college basketball player would love to have. In fact, any basketball player, in general, would kill to average a double-double playing in the best conference in the NCAA. Well, Bonzie Colson is doing it, and throughout the season, he’s made hitting these marks look pretty easy from time to time.

Playing in the ACC, Notre Dame has faced some of the best teams in college basketball. On top of that, Colson has battled with many of the country’s top big men. But he’s never lost a step. Now with six games left in Notre Dame’s regular season, Colson is looking to bring a double-double stat line into the conference tournament and eventually towards a NCAA Championship.

As the National Player of the Year Award odds were released earlier this week, Colson found himself seventh on the list at 16/1 odds. Not terrible for a player many people forgot existed coming into the season.

Notre Dame and Bonzie Colson know the truth, though. He may not be Josh Hart, but for a man playing four inches below the “must be this height to ride the rollercoaster” line, he’s proven his worth to the NCAA.

For Colson to actually win this award, Notre Dame would have to finish their season 6-0 and most likely make a strong run towards the ACC Championship. Never count the Irish out, though. After being considered a nobody before the 2016-2017 season even started, their 9-0 run broke them out to the country. Then, when everyone believed they were an overhyped team after suffering back-to-back losses, they proved them wrong again by starting 5-0 in the ACC.

Who was the leader for the Irish during all of these runs, losses, and turnarounds? Bonzie Colson. He’s been the top player on a team that has stunned the NCAA time and time again this season. Not just with his leadership, either.

Colson’s 16/1 odds may be a little low. He’s the best player on Notre Dame and one, if not the, best big man in the ACC. That’s saying a lot for a guy who seems to be as under-the-radar as they come.

With a stat line like Colson’s, he needs to be in heavy consideration for the National Player of the Year Award.

