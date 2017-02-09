Notre Dame Football: 2017 Freshman Breakdown – Aaron Banks

Notre Dame has been pulling in incredible amounts of talent on the offensive line.

Aaron Banks – OL – 6’7, 315 lbs. – El Cerrito, CA – Ell Cerrito HS

Harry Heistand pulled off a major win by bringing early enrollee Aaron Banks to Notre Dame over offers from USC, UCLA, Michigan, Washington and 25 other schools. These California pulls are great for Notre Dame recruiting.

Banks, who committed on Sept. 12, was the fourth offensive line commit in a strong class that included All-American Robert Hainsey and Josh Lugg as well as Dillon Gibbons, a ruthlessly physical guard from Florida. Banks was the composite #171 overall recruit in the country.

He was a force at defensive tackle as well. Banks was an immovable man as he played his senior season at 330+ pounds

[embedded content]

Check out Aaron Banks Hudl highlights here

Banks clearly stood out in high school due to his massive size but he has great technique and impressive natural athleticism as well. When he was at as much as 344 lbs., he was quite light on his feet and showed efficient footwork and burst off the line.

Harry Heistand advised Banks that if he wanted to truly excel, he need to drop the weight.

So he did.

It’s going to be exciting to see how he plays at his new weight of 315. Considering he lost 30 pounds and got himself in a situation academically where he could graduate, it’s clear that Banks is determined to work hard to be the best he can be.

Banks seems like a natural offensive lineman. He takes efficient angles and uses smart hand placement. When he’s run blocking, he drives into defenders and keeps pumping his legs. He clearly understands leverage and looks like he’s been well coached in California.

I also like Banks’ lateral speed. He pulled frequently at El Cerrito and showed swift movement, lined up defenders and took them out with authority. This adds to my thoughts of him playing guard at this level.

Projection

Aaron Banks was able to overpower his opponents with his size in high school but I’m convinced that he has the strength to be able to play for Notre Dame soon.

With a full spring in their strength and conditioning program, I expect Banks to be in the 2-deep discussion at one of the guard position in his sophomore season.

Banks shows he has the skill set to play tackle at this level and he certainly has the size. That said, considering Notre Dame has other obvious tackle types, he will likely be played inside at guard.

This is speculation, of course. Banks will likely get a look at tackle. With Josh Lugg and Liam Eichenberg being so clearly projected as tackles and Banks likely being too good to keep off the field, I would put my money on him ending up inside.

I can easily see Banks being yet another day 1 NFL draft pick. He checks off all the boxes. His size, strength, footwork, technique and work ethic should take him a long way. Having the best in the business coaching and mentoring you ever day doesn’t hurt either.

More from Slap the Sign

This article originally appeared on