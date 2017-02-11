Notre Dame Football: 2017 Freshman Breakdown – Isaiah Robertson

Isaiah Robertson is one of the more intriguing players in Notre Dame’s ’17 Class.

Isaiah Robertson – Safety – 6’3, 190 lbs. – Nerville, Illinois – Nequah Valley HS

Isaiah Robertson was a star at his high school on both sides of the ball. His father played football at Wisconsin, so football is in his blood.

The 247 Composite #276 player in the nation and consensus 4 star recruit will play safety for the Irish. Whether he will play free or strong (whip or stud in Elko’s defense) is yet to be seen.

Isaiah Robertson is strong academically. He put him self in a great situation by enrolling early at Notre Dame to begin workouts with the team and get involved in all their spring activities. Jac Collinsworth caught up with him for an interview. Watch below.

[embedded content]

There was plenty of speculation that he would be working out at free safety but Lyght said in a recent interview that he thinks his skill set best suits the strong safety position.

Robertson chose the Irish over offers from several Big Ten schools amongst others.

[embedded content]

Click here to watch Isaiah Robertson’s Hudl highlight film

[embedded content]

Robertson has a very physical nature. He excels in pass coverage, has great length and a good frame that will add decent poundage.

He shows great jumping ability and ball skills with sure hands. This will allow him to be a play-maker in coverage. His length and strength to go along with his impressive speed should allow him to compete right away.

Robertson shows great footwork and balance. He has a knack for making early reads on the quarterback and diagnoses the play efficiently and gets to the ball in short order.

His hard work and good coaching is evident on film.

Projection

By enrolling early, Robertson put himself in a position to possibly see the field at safety in ’17.

The depth at safety is somewhat questionable, especially with the addition of the rover position which will pull safeties Drue Tranquill, Spencer Perry and D.J. Morgan away from their duties at strong safety at times.

I could definitely see Robertson playing on special teams as a true freshman. He has the speed to get down field and is certainly an adequate tackler. Expect Polian to use him right away.

I believe that Robertson has a great chance of being a multi-year starter for the Irish.

I was excited about Robertson as soon as I saw his film over a year ago. I’m sure Brian Kelly and Todd Lyght were too. Feel good about this one, Irish fans.

